The Bank will be hosting a weekly dance series. Pedro and Adam went downtown to check it out.

Come join in on the Mezzanine and enjoy a glass of champagne and learn new dance skills by Sacramento’s own Barnaly Pande of VIP Dance Academy.

July Schedule:

7.21- Mambo

7.28- Samba

$10 Per Person

5:30-6:30PM Open Dance Afterwards