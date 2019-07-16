Fair Oaks Restaurant’s Storage Container Stolen from Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Dad's Kitchen in Fair Oaks hopes someone can help them identify a man seen on surveillance video towing away the restaurant's storage container full of catering supplies early Monday.

"We caught it all on video. He actually looked straight into the camera, wasn’t hiding," Dad's Kitchen HR manager Amanda Johnson said. "You can see the tow truck on camera and so far no hits on who he is."

Johnson says the restaurant keeps its catering supplies in a 40-foot freight shipping container, an object the owners didn’t expect would be stolen.

"You would never, in a million years, think that somebody would pull that thing out of here," Johnson said.

The restaurant says they are actually lucky they found out when they did because one of their employees was there on Monday, a day they’re usually closed. Otherwise, they may not have found out about the theft until Tuesday.

"She said that there was a guy out there with a flatbed pickup truck towing it away," Johnson told FOX40.

During the theft, the man also caused major damage, knocking over a garden fence and destroying the main plumbing line. In all, the theft and damage cost Dad's Kitchen around $20,000.

Dad's has several events scheduled for their catering business. Without that equipment, those events will be hard to pull off.

"We'll have to figure that out, for sure," Johnson told FOX40. "Like all hands on deck to see what we’re going to do."

Outside of the catering side of the business, both Dad's locations in Fair Oaks and Land Park were not affected.