Former Fairfield Basketball Coach Faces 32 Counts of Child Sex Abuse

SUISUN CITY -- A 60-year-old Suisun City man now faces 32 counts of sex abuse with a child under 14.

Tuesday night, Paul Fielder sat in jail after being arrested in an undercover sting last week in Walnut Creek that included agents with Homeland Security Investigations. Authorities say they busted Fielder when he thought he was meeting a child for sex acts.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District told FOX40 Fielder was a campus monitor at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield in 2006 and 2007, as well as a basketball coach there in 2007. Then fielder coached basketball at Fairfield High School in 2010 and 2011.

“I pray to God that it’s not true, but Paul if you are listening to this, if it is true, you are going to get what you deserve,” said Jill Allen, who has lived near the alleged child sex abuser for 25 years.

Until Tuesday, Allen had a far different perspective about her long-time neighbor.

“Paul was always a good guy, he didn't bother nobody,” Allen said.

While Allen said Fielder seemed nice, her daughter wasn’t as convinced when she was younger.

“Well, my daughter always said there was something was strange about him,” she told FOX40.

Some living close to Fielder in his Suisun City neighborhood said they had never seen him before.

“It's actually pretty scary because I have an 8-year-old daughter,” said neighbor Brittany Hutchings. “She comes around here and she plays with her friends. We have a couple kids down the street as well, so it’s really scary and nerve-wracking.”

Fielder is being held on $3.2 million bail.