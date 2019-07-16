Mother Works to Bring Attention Back to Son’s Meadowview Murder 13 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Next month will mark 13 years since Debra Vasquez's 17-year-old son, Robert Placencia, was shot and killed while walking to his Meadowview area home.

"We went looking for Robert and we just happened to hear something on the news saying that a young male had gotten shot and … had gotten shot in the head,” Vasquez recalled.

Vasquez said it’s still hard for her to say after all these years.

"It's just painful. It doesn't go away," she said.

It happened the night of August 7, 2006, when someone shot Placencia just two blocks from his home.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

"I'm so tired. I just want closure. I just want justice. That's all I want," his mother said.

Investigators have said Placencia was at the wrong place and time when he was hit and that he wasn't in gangs or involved in any trouble.

He left behind a 1-year-old son at the time of his death. Tuesday happened to be Rob Jr.'s birthday.

Vasquez said he loved his son and wanted to do everything for him.

“I've tried to hold onto my faith,” she told FOX40. “I try to believe that God is ... that nothing is impossible for God to do but every year that comes by ... "

The family is hopeful that by getting Placencia's story out again and with a $50,000 reward still in place, his killer will finally be caught.

“Confess, do your time. I've been doing time since this happened,” Vasquez said. “My children have been doing time since this happened. There's not been one day that goes by that I don't open my eyes and look at my Rob's picture.”