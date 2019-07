Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is outside with SPARKLE Bridal Couture founder Sandra Gonzalez and her beautiful models getting a look at a few of her gowns that will be on sale from July 19-28.

Six-hundred stores across the United States will have bridal gowns on sale at dramatically reduced prices -- think of it like the "running of the brides" but on a national scale.



SPARKLE bridal couture is representing Sacramento.