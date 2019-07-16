Neighbors Lament Proposed Sacramento Garbage Rate Hike

FOX40’s Lonnie Wong will have a complete report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 5.

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento hasn’t raised garbage rates since 2015, but the proposed increases of around $3 a year for the next three and half years is a stunner for some homeowners.

Homeowner Ron Charles says a $12 a month increase for someone on a fixed income is hard to swallow. That’s an extra $144 a month by 2022.

“It jumps up on you faster than you think,” Charles said.

But city utility officials say they are caught in a crunch because they are required to charge what it cost them for delivery services, and that cost is going up.

For instance, China is no longer buying recyclables.

“With the change in the China market, or the disappearance of that market, it’s now will be costing us to have that recycling processed,” Sacramento’s solid waste division spokeswoman Erin Treadwell said.

In three years, state law requires food waste to be separated from the rest of your garbage — in Sacramento’s case, placed in the yard waste container to avoid a fourth garbage can for homes.

But the city will have to process that combined waste or ship it to a third party facility.

A public hearing will be held on August 29 to gather feedback on the plan, but existing a city statute says they can’t charge residents less than what it cost for service.