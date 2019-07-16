Woman Arrested, No Injuries after Shooting inside La Riveria Apartment with ‘Very Young Children’

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a shooting inside an apartment on La Riviera Drive.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding says a woman called to say she needed police shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, Deterding says they heard gunfire from inside the apartment on La Riviera Drive, just east of Watt Avenue.

SWAT officers eventually made contact with a woman inside the apartment, who was taken into custody.

Deterding said there were three “very young” children inside the apartment. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if the woman taken into custody was the same woman who called 911. Her relationship with the children was also unknown.

Officials had evacuated the area as officers from several agencies responded.

The CHP says La Riviera Drive was closed between Watt and Waterton Way.

This is a developing story.