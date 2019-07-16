State Fair Cooking Demo with “The Nutrition Professor”

Posted 12:43 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, July 16, 2019


Don’t miss The Nutrition Professor, Timaree Hagenburger, demonstrate one of her kids’ favorite dessert recipes from her cookbook, The Foodie Bar Way, before she heads to the State Fair Demonstration Kitchens for a 4:30pm cooking presentation: “Fun Family Meals, Finally!” She’ll also be back at the State Fair to demonstrate “Delicious DIY Dressings” on July 27 at 5pm.

More info:
State Fair Cooking Demo: Fun Family Meals, Finally!
Today @4:30pm
Cal Expo Save Mart California'sKitchen Theater (Bldg B)
CAStateFair.Org/Demonstrations

The Nutrition Professor
TheNutritionProfessor.com
Facebook: Timaree.Hagenburger
Twitter: @TheNutriProf

 

