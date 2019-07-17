Armed Carjacking Suspect Takes Ice Cream Truck Then SUV Before Crashing in Rancho Cordova

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- An ice cream truck driver and an SUV driver were carjacked by the same suspect Wednesday in Rancho Cordova.

Police say the first scene unfolded in the area of Fitzgerald Road, where the armed suspect took an ice cream truck.

He left the scene, driving erratically down Sunrise Boulevard, according to witnesses. As he turned onto Douglas Road, the carjacking suspect drove the truck into a ditch.

An officer watched as the suspect ran out to a BMW SUV and carjacked the woman behind the wheel.

"His thinking was, 'Get her away from the car,'" said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding. "Luckily, she did listen to his commands and at that point, the suspect kind of had a split-second decision. His decision was to get into that driver's seat."

The SUV driver later told investigators the man threatened her while holding her at gunpoint. She left her SUV when the man tried to force her to drive away with him.

A guy car jacked an ice cream truck at sunrise and Fitzgerald in Rancho, drove it into a ditch, carjacked another vehicle then crashed into red car at Zinfandel and Douglas... Driver of red car has minor injuries amazingly...ice cream truck carjacker has been detained @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Yp7IBiKJlE — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) July 17, 2019

Sacramento County investigators say the suspect drove the woman's SUV to the intersection of Douglas Road and Zinfandel Drive, where he crashed into another vehicle, causing it to overturn. That driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

When the suspect ran into a field, he was surrounded and taken into custody.

No major injuries were reported.

The suspect's identity is still unknown.

This story is developing.