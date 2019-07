SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department is at the scene of a large fire on Freeport Boulevard near the Bing Maloney golf course.

It was unknown which business was on fire, or how the fire started.

Commercial Structure Fire on the 6600 Block of Freeport Blvd is at 2nd alarm. Fire has vented through the roof. pic.twitter.com/JtDJyfemwU — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 17, 2019

The building appears to have been vacant. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.