Martina is outside with Marie and Alan Leatherby about the Daddy Dave's Diaper Drive and how it benefits the Sacramento Life Center.

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Leatherby’s Family Creamery: Arden, Citrus Heights and Elk Grove

More info: SacLife.org