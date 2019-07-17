Rio Linda Boy Hides Under His Covers as Intruder Walks Through His Home

Watch Bridgette Bjorlo’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

RIO LINDA — It was a morning that felt more like a nightmare for one 9-year-old boy in Rio Linda.

“I just hid and tried not to cry,” said Chris.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a stranger entered his home through an unlocked garage door and wandered into the bedroom where he had been sleeping.

“He went inside the room and I saw him for a little bit but didn’t know if he saw me, so I hid under the blankets,” Chris told FOX40.

Chris spent the morning hiding beneath the covers in fear for his life as an unknown man wandered around inside his home.

“I was scared,” Chris said. “I didn’t want to cry because I knew he would be able to hear me and I thought something bad was going to happen.”

The child was quick-thinking and immediately alerted his older siblings about the mystery intruder.

“It’s just scary. It was a scary feeling knowing what could have happened,” said Sonia Silva.

His 32-year-old sister instantly dialed 911 and tried to calm a situation that she said could have easily escalated.

“We pretty much just asked him if he’s OK,” Silva told FOX40. “We didn’t want to scare him either to where he felt threatened and could do something to us.”

Silva said Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived within minutes.

They’ve since identified the intruder as 38-year-old Caleb Young, who had felony warrants out for his arrest.

“It’s scary because you don’t know what kind of intentions they have,” Silva said. “Thankfully, he was very calm and cooperative. He seemed very confused, didn’t know where he was or what was going on.”

No one was harmed and the suspect is in custody.

“We have angels watching over us because the situation could have been completely different,” Silva said.

The Silvas said they chose not to press charges because the intruder never stole anything and seemed relatively harmless. Deputies took him into custody on outstanding felony warrants.

They said this incident should serve as a warning to others in the neighborhood to always keep your doors and garages locked.