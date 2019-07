SACRAMENTO — Sacramento fire crews battled a blaze at an auto repair yard Wednesday on El Camino Avenue.

Flames spread to two RVs and two vehicles in an auto yard near Manning Street around 4 p.m., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. A storage container was also damaged in the fire.

Two RVs and two vehicles on fire at a auto repair yard. The fire has been mostly extinguished. No injuries. No damage to surrounding structures. A storage container on site did sustain damage. Investigator is in route to determine cause. — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 17, 2019

A large plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the city.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story.