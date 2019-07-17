Stanislaus County Officials Investigate In-Custody Death Involving Man Found in ‘Altered State’

MODESTO — Stanislaus County officials are investigating an in-custody death after a man was detained by deputies and fell unconscious.

Tuesday around 6:45 p.m., the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports a man who was “going crazy” and “breaking everything” got into a fight with his father on Imperial Avenue near Frazier Street in Modesto.

Several callers told 911 operators the altercation moved outside, where around 30 gang members, including at least one person armed with a handgun, started getting involved, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies later found the disorderly man in a vacant lot. He was apparently in an “altered state” and began resisting deputies when they tried to take him into custody.

Tasers and a K-9 were used against the man before the sheriff’s department says he became unconscious and began “having a medical emergency.”

Deputies performed life-saving measures on the man and he was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s department will provide more information on the in-custody death Thursday and may release body camera footage from the incident. Those with information about the incident have been asked to call Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.

The man’s identity has not been reported.