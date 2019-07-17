Thief Breaks Into Popular Kids Play Center in Folsom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Folsom police are trying to identify a man who broke into the popular BusyKidz Play Town and Coffee Shop building early Tuesday morning, stealing a small amount of cash and miscellaneous items.

The culprit was caught on security camera crawling through a front window he kicked in.

Owner Jessica Thomas said she and police believe that the burglar knew the layout.

"They went into a very specific spot in the office and went straight there," said Thomas.

She said the incident could have been much worse because no one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt.

But Thomas also said it was a bad way to start the day because she scrambled to make repairs so she could open for business. In addition, she said she is nervous because the thief is still at large.

"If they didn't get what they wanted are we safe at home or is there, you know, all the things, right?" Thomas said.

She said the incident will make her more aware of the safety of the families who use the facility, as well as staff and their personal information that is kept in the office.

Folsom police are welcoming any information that anyone might have regarding the incident or the suspect shown on the video.