Trump Flag Flown at Rancho Murieta July 4th Parade Puts Neighbors At Odds

FOX40’s Jessica Mensch will have a complete report tonight on FOX40 News at 5 & 6.

RANCHO MURIETA — A parade meant to promote patriotism and unity has instead divided Rancho Murieta.

“My daughter has been taught patriotism from a very young age and this year she was very proud to fly that flag very high,” said Elizabeth Wilder.

Wilder’s 12-year-old daughter drove her go-kart in their annual Fourth of July parade with a Donald Trump flag flying from the back.

“She heard some booing on her way down the parade. She’s been taught to ignore it and she carried on,” Wilder told FOX40. “It was just that we were proud of the leader of our country. This is about liberty.”

Weeks later, Wilder learned the neighborhood association’s board of directors received several complaints. They are now considering banning all political signs from future parades.

“What is that saying to my children, not to be patriotic? That you can’t be proud of our leader and what he’s done?” Wilder said.

Wilder said it is an attack on her First Amendment rights.

But other neighbors said politics have no place in a community celebration.

“I totally believe in First Amendment rights, but I think there’s a time and a place,” one neighbor said. “I don’t want to tear the community apart and I think this will.”

The neighborhood’s board met Tuesday night to consider the ban. Rancho Murieta Association General Manager Greg Vorster declined an on-camera interview but sent FOX40 a statement, saying:

The RMA Board heard both sides of the issue last night and moved the matter to the RMA compliance committee to perform due diligence and return with a recommendation.

Neighbors on both sides of the issue said they don’t plan to back down.

“This isn’t about our president, this isn’t about one side or the other. It really is about our freedom of speech,” Wilder said.

“It’s a wonderful community and politics don’t need to be brought into our parade,” the neighbor said.

The board will meet again in August when they are expected to vote on the ban.