‘Career Criminals’ Waiting in Getaway Car Arrested after Short Chase Outside West Sacramento Target

WEST SACRAMENTO — Three “career criminals” were arrested Wednesday as they waited in a getaway car for people attempting to steal items from the West Sacramento Target, according to police.

The West Sacramento Police Department reports several people were in the store to orchestrate a burglary. Outside, three people waited in a getaway car.

Officers found the car in the parking lot and were able to take two people into custody.

In the meantime, a woman in the front passenger seat jumped into the driver’s seat and began driving “recklessly” through the Southport Town Center, according to police. As she sped through the area she crashed into another vehicle then ran away.

Officers were able to take her into custody. It was later discovered that the woman had several outstanding warrants for burglary, theft, conspiracy to commit a crime with a history of carjacking, evading an officer and child endangerment.

She was charged with grand theft, conspiracy, hit and run, evading officers and resisting arrest.

The police department reports the driver and the other passenger also had several arrest warrants from multiple counties.

The suspects’ identities have not been reported.

No one was hurt in the incident.