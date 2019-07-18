Concerts in the Park: For the Kids

Press play to summer at Sacramento’s favorite free weekly music festival in the heart of downtown Sacramento, Concerts in the Park presented by Dignity Health! Electro-pop trio SHAED headlines the second-to-last Concerts in the Park (CIP) at Cesar Chavez Plaza, Friday, July 12 from 5-9 p.m. Since debuting their first EP, “Just Wanna See”, in September 2016, SHAED has gone on multiple tours even opening for Bishop Briggs and have played at music festivals such as Lollapalooza and The Governors Ball. One of their most popular songs, Trampoline, debuted in May 2018 and in October of that year Apple used the song in their MacBook Air commercial. Fans can also expect to see Destiny Rogers, Centersight, NYTVZN and Zephyr spinning between sets. Always free and always fun for all ages, enjoy live art created by Micah Young, boutique vendors, local food trucks and cold drinks all night long. Don’t forget, your #CIPSAC wristband also gets you savings at official after-party locations across downtown Sacramento!
More info:
Concerts in the Park
Fridays, 5-9 pm
Now - July 26th
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Free to attend
GoDowntownSac.Com/CIP
