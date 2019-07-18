Groups Team Up to Rebuild Disabled Veteran’s Home

Posted 6:43 PM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, July 18, 2019

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- Several nonprofits are teaming up to give a disabled veteran a new lease on life by rebuilding his Del Paso Heights home.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.