‘I Feel Like I’m Drowning’: Family Mourns Young Man Allegedly Killed by Roommate

SACRAMENTO — Austin Sweet is described by his loved ones as a person they can call on to fix anything — anytime, day or night — and now his death is leaving a hole in the family and in their hearts.

“There was always a good side to Austin,” his mother, Debbie Sweet, told FOX40. “He just loved everybody.”

Austin’s mother, sister and girlfriend say he was known to those who knew and loved him as a person who would drop everything to lend a helping hand.

“He had to be the person to help everyone, and that is such a special thing coming from a sister and he would have done anything for me,” Ashley, Austin’s sister, said.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies say they found Austin unresponsive Saturday inside an apartment on Jackson Street in North Highlands.

Investigators say Austin and his roommate, 21-year-old Grant Sherman, had a fight before Austin was found with several stab wounds inside a bedroom.

“I feel like this tiny ant and shaken in a liter of water being tossed around at sea,” Debbie Sweet said. “I feel like I’m drowning.”

Sherman was later arrested in connection with Austin’s death.

“I’m dealing with a homicide. I’m dealing with my son being murdered and I’m trying to plan his funeral,” Debbie Sweet told FOX40. “It’s hard to completely forgive right now, but it will do me no good to hold that anger and I have to say it out loud.”

Austin’s loved ones are keeping memories of him close to their hearts as they mourn his untimely death.

“Watching him get older, mature into this man, was nice and I’m happy I was a part of that,” Austin’s girlfriend, Hannah told FOX40.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral expenses for the family.