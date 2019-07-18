Kidnapping, False Imprisonment Suspect Killed in Modesto Deputy-Involved Shooting

Posted 7:28 AM, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27AM, July 18, 2019

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening in the area of Vine and Madison streets in Modesto.

Around 10 p.m., Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a kidnapping and false imprisonment incident when they located their suspect.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Stephen Murray, had the victim with him.

When authorities attempted to arrest Murray, he took the victim hostage with a firearm.

Investigators said a deputy-involved shooting occurred and Murray was struck by gun fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the weapon recovered at the scene was determined to be a replica firearm.

The kidnapping victim involved was rescued and unharmed.

Authorities said there are three investigations underway in connection to the shooting.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.