Kidnapping, False Imprisonment Suspect Killed in Modesto Deputy-Involved Shooting

MODESTO — Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening in the area of Vine and Madison streets in Modesto.

Around 10 p.m., Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a kidnapping and false imprisonment incident when they located their suspect.

The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Stephen Murray, had the victim with him.

When authorities attempted to arrest Murray, he took the victim hostage with a firearm.

Investigators said a deputy-involved shooting occurred and Murray was struck by gun fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the weapon recovered at the scene was determined to be a replica firearm.

The kidnapping victim involved was rescued and unharmed.

Authorities said there are three investigations underway in connection to the shooting.

