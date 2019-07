Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- A large area in Fairfield along Cordelia Road between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues was where dozens of homeless made their home for several weeks.

Last month, various county and municipal agencies teamed up to help move the homeless out. A sheriff's Environmental Crimes detective, along with the resident deputy, rallied all the parties involved.

About 15 giant containers donated from Republic Services hauled out more than 40 tons of debris just in the past two weeks.