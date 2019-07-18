× Sacramento Standoff Suspect Arrested Again Hours after Getting Out of Jail

FOLSOM — Police say the woman suspected of firing a gun inside a La Riviera apartment Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, hours after getting out of jail.

Kathy Miller, 31, was booked back into jail following a domestic dispute with her husband at a hotel in Folsom, Folsom Police Department spokeswoman Melanie Catanio said.

Catanio said officers responded to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Iron Point Road around 9:20 a.m. and took Miller into custody.

A day earlier, Miller was arrested at an apartment complex near Watt Avenue and La Riviera Drive after Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies say she fired a gun inside one of the units. Her three young children were in the apartment with her at the time, investigators said, but nobody was hurt.