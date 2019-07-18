Your Weekend, July 18

Simone has a list of event to fill your weekend.

Celebrate Caviar Sacramento
Participating locations
Thurs 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sat 1 p.m.; Sat 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.

The Rocket Man Show: Elton John Musical Tribute
Crest Theatre
Thurs 7 p.m.

Comedy Under the Stars (Elk Grove)
Laguna Town Hall
Fri 8 p.m.

Revelry and Revolution
Revolution Wines
Sat 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Make It a Night Pick:
Light.wav 2019: Tech Art Showcase
2710 R St.
Fri & Sat 7 p.m. - Midnight
FOOD:Revolution Wines
Drink: Temple Coffee Roasters

