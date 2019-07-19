Bacon Mania

Posted 12:33 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, July 19, 2019

Bacon Mania Truck Serves Unabashedly American, Unapologetic Man-Food From A Fun, Friendly And A Little Bit Funky Nomadic Food Trucks. Food Like You Wish Your Mom Used To Make, Cooked Fresh And Served Up With A Smile By The Guy/Girl Next Door. Our Affordably Priced Menu Is Always Changing As We Strive To Bring You Tasty Upscale Versions Of Your Favorite Downhome Dishes — Plus A Surprise Or Two Along The Way! We specialize in private events such as weddings, birthday parties, tailgates and much more!  We Look Forward To Meeting You At A Truck Event Real Soon, And Making You A Fan Of the Pig!

More info:
Bacon Mania
Upcoming Events...
Sacramento Republic 7/24/19
Toyota Amphitheater/Rascal Flatts 7/26/19
River Cats 7/27/19
(916) 934-2674
BaconMania.net
Facebook: @BaconManiaTruckSac

