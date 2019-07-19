Downtown Marysville Enjoys 20th Annual Peach Festival

Posted 6:40 PM, July 19, 2019

MARYSVILLE -- Started by a farm family 20 years ago, the annual Peach Festival in downtown Marysville now takes up nine blocks of D Street.

