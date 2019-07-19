FBI Fugitive From Sacramento Arrested in Large-Scale Credit Card Fraud Scheme

A fugitive from Sacramento was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Virginia Thursday morning for his alleged ties to a large-scale credit card scheme.

On Aug. 27, 2015, Aleksandr Maslov was charged with 24 counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud.

A California federal grand jury returned a three-count superseding indictment for Maslov’s alleged involvement in the scheme on Jan. 21, 2016.

Maslov was to go on trial for the two cases in October 2018 but never appeared for his trial confirmation hearing. In January 2019, an arrest warrant was issued and Maslov was charged for failing to appear in court.

An FBI and U.S. Secret Service investigation revealed that along with another Sacramento man and a man from Southern California, Maslov had allegedly defrauded over 119,000 credit card account holders.

A 2015 FBI release on the case says “the defendants participated in a scheme to obtain money from credit card holders, credit card companies, and third-party credit card payment processors by charging individuals’ credit cards without their permission or knowledge for goods and services that were not provided.”

The two-and-a-half-year scheme involved the use of 70 fake businesses, such as “Best Box,” “Chevran” and “Walt Mart,” along with fake internet domain names and emails.

The FBI reports the California residents also used stolen or misappropriated copies of transcripts from Sacramento high schoolers and used the students’ identities to create the fictitious businesses.

Using the identities of theft victims, they withdrew cash from multiple bank accounts and made a large number of small payments.

“The defendants transferred money from the businesses’ merchant accounts to the bank accounts of the victims, and then withdrew cash from these accounts through ATM withdrawals, using debit cards and other means,” the 2015 FBI release states.