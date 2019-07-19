Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 19

Posted 11:11 AM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, July 19, 2019

Adam is outside in the FOX40 Garden with Girl Scouts and Tim Pinkney (Pumpkin Picasso) getting an update on our growing pumpkins and how lady bugs save the leaves from whiteflies.

