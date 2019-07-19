Male Shot, Killed While Driving in Southeast Sacramento; Two Others Injured in Subsequent Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Southeast Sacramento Silver Springs neighborhood, not far from Calvine Road.

Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to Andalusian Drive, near Mantova Court, for reports of a male who was shot while in a car.

He was found in the driver's seat of a blue SUV and had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His age and identity is unknown at this time.

Three other males were passengers in the SUV at the time of the shooting.

They told authorities the driver lost control of the vehicle after being shot and crashed into a SMUD box in front of a house.

Two of the male passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

There is no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to call Sac Sheriff authorities at 916-874-5115.

