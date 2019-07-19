Police: Loaded AR-15 Found in Stockton Home Where Man Threatened to Kill Woman

STOCKTON — A SWAT team stopped a man Friday who was threatening to kill a woman in a Stockton home, where investigators later found a loaded semi-automatic rifle.

Around 12:30 p.m., crisis negotiators, SWAT team members and an unmanned aerial systems team went to a home on Chaparral Way near Davis Road, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers had responded to a family disturbance at the residence.

The police department reports 38-year-old Thomas Stevens had been drinking when he began arguing with a woman he was in a relationship with. During the fight, Stevens told the woman he was going to kill her.

Police say the woman took her 13-year-old son to an upstairs bedroom to hide.

As Stevens began forcing his way into the bedroom, the SWAT team rushed into the home and apprehended him.

The police department says they later found a loaded AR-15 and a safe with two other firearms inside.

Stevens was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and making a terrorist threat. He has been hospitalized but his condition has not been reported.