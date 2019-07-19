Police: Man Arrested, Woman Sought after Honey Oil Lab Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Police in Modesto arrested a man after they say a honey oil lab explosion caused a fire that spread to two homes on Thursday.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Whitcomb Way shortly after noon on Thursday. One home was engulfed in flames, police said, and the fire had spread to a tree and a neighboring home.

Investigators say the fire began after honey oil lab exploded in a shed in the backyard of the first home. Witnesses reported hearing explosions and seeing two people run from the scene.

Michael Desruissea, 35, was taken into custody on suspicion of arson and several drug-related charges. Officers are also searching for Desruissea's girlfriend, 27-year-old Kanisha Brown.

No injuries were reported.