State Fair Drone Contractor Cancels Second Weekend of Shows

CAL EXPO — Those looking to see the scheduled drone show at the California State Fair this weekend will be left wanting for a second weekend in a row.

“This is one of the innovations we wanted to add to the California State Fair this year,” fair spokeswoman Darla Givens said.

The brightly colored drone show was supposed to have 80 drones flying in unison at the State Fair for the last two weekends, but technical issues grounded the Cal Expo show.

The company behind the drones is called the Great Lakes Drone Company, one of only a few companies in the nation that provide elaborate drone shows.

“When we first noticed the problem we were running with like 40% reliability and then we got it fixed to 60% reliability,” Great Lakes Drone Company CEO Mathew Quinn said. “But I want it to be 100% reliability.”

Quinn says after the software issue was addressed, they needed new parts and that’s why there has been the delay.

He added that having to cancel shows at the fair is on them and is to no fault of the State Fair itself.

“Making the best decisions, from a safety standpoint, that we can to make sure that you guys get the quality performance and a safe performance that you deserve,” Quinn told FOX40.

Quinn says with the new parts, the drones will be tested over the next few days with the hope that if all goes to plan the drones will fly at the State Fair next weekend.

Neither officials with the State Fair nor Great Lakes would disclose the details of the contract between the two, however the Quinn says the fair will only be required to pay for the shows that actually take place and will not be financially liable for the shows that were canceled.