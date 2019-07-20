Stockton Renames Softball Complex in Honor of Misty Holt-Singh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Family, friends and Stockton city leaders came together to dedicate a softball complex to Misty Holt-Singh on Saturday.

“My daughter will be looking down and say, ‘fantastic, fantastic. They're doing something right,’” said Tom Farmer.

Misty's parents, Karen and Tom Farmer say softball always had a special place in their hearts so there's no better way to honor their daughter.

“To me the softball complex was the best choice for a park to be named for misty because she was all about softball. Her daughter,” said Karen Farmer. “Her daughter played at this park.”

Holt-Singh’s daughter, Mia Singh, says the unveiling, which marked the five-year anniversary of her mother’s death, is special to her.

“Growing up playing on these fields having something to give back and remember her here, it means a lot to me,” she said.

Holt-Singh was killed by police when she was taken hostage by bank robbers trying to get away.

A day her family and the Stockton Police Chief, Eric Jones, will never forget.

“It's important we never forget her name for the tragedy that our community went through and so I think it's important for my police department, our community and the family to move forward in a healing process,” Jones said.

“I'm hoping and praying that out of something bad, something good will definitely, definitely come out of it,” Tom said.

Holt-Singh’ widow, Paul, is ensuring that happens.

He set up this weekend’s softball tournament to raise money for a new student-athlete scholarship fund he created in his late wife's name.

“She was very loving, very kind, passionate, strong. She was very strong-willed,” he expressed. “She loved the kids so this is great for the community to get to enjoy the softball complex with her name on it.”

The Singh family says with every pitch, hit and cheer, they're keeping Holt-Singh’s memory alive.

“She's just such a good person you don’t want to let someone like that just drift,” Mia said. “There will always be a part of her watching over this complex.”

