CHP Placerville Warns Locals About Unsafe Driving after Somerset Man Dies in Crash

SOMERSET — The California Highway Patrol in Placerville issued a warning to locals about the dangers of distracted driving and speeding after a Somerset man crashed in his town and died.

Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, a 60-year-old man was driving west on Grizzly Flat Road just east of Mt. Aukum Road at around 60 mph. At one point, he turned right and left the road, hitting a tree, according to the CHP.

He died at the scene.

The CHP is still investigating why the man drove off the roadway and says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the fatal crash.

In Sunday’s post about the crash, the CHP said last year 20 out of the 25 fatal crashes involved locals who were all within 10 miles from their homes. Twenty-four people have died in crashes this year.

“Many times we hear of the dreaded ‘flatlanders’ who must be the cause of the problems on the roadways in this county. This is akin to saying ‘It will never happen to ME,'” the post stated. “You have so much to live for, so does everyone else around you.”

