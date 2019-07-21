Fire Destroys Lincoln Home, Displaces Two Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- Two Lincoln residents were without a home Sunday after a devastating fire.

Rocklin Fire Prevention Division Chief Tolan Dworak reports around 7:15 p.m., several units from Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln and Cal Fire responded to the blaze on Santorini Lane.

While crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, Dworak says the home was a "total loss."

Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

The American Red Cross will be helping the two residents who were displaced.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

38.898625 -121.278471