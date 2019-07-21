Fire Destroys Lincoln Home, Displaces Two Residents

Posted 10:42 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, July 21, 2019

LINCOLN -- Two Lincoln residents were without a home Sunday after a devastating fire.

Rocklin Fire Prevention Division Chief Tolan Dworak reports around 7:15 p.m., several units from Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln and Cal Fire responded to the blaze on Santorini Lane.

While crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, Dworak says the home was a "total loss."

Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

The American Red Cross will be helping the two residents who were displaced.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Google Map for coordinates 38.898625 by -121.278471.

Home a 'Total Loss'

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.