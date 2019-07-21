Firefighters Battling Grass Fires Along Highway 50 in East Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento firefighters are battling several grass fires burning along Highway 50 in East Sacramento.

A grass fire was first reported by the Sacramento Fire Department Sunday night just after 10. Crews were fighting flames in the area of 39th and R streets.

Minutes later, the fire department reported firefighters were battling grass fires at several locations near the highway and along the light rail.

Reports of several grass fires along the light rail and highway 50. Sacramento Fire is on scene of several locations extinguishing the fires. — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 22, 2019

It is unknown what caused the fires.

This is a developing story.

38.561990 -121.457783