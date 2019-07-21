Firefighters Battling Grass Fires Along Highway 50 in East Sacramento

Posted 10:36 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06PM, July 21, 2019

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento firefighters are battling several grass fires burning along Highway 50 in East Sacramento.

A grass fire was first reported by the Sacramento Fire Department Sunday night just after 10. Crews were fighting flames in the area of 39th and R streets.

Minutes later, the fire department reported firefighters were battling grass fires at several locations near the highway and along the light rail.

It is unknown what caused the fires.

This is a developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 38.561990 by -121.457783.

Grass Fires

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.