Investigators Ask Witnesses to Come Forward after Man is Shot, Killed at Fair Oaks House Party

FAIR OAKS – Investigators need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man in Fair Oaks early Sunday morning. Detectives believe there were multiple witnesses.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunset Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

“Callers were reporting seeing multiple subjects in the street running, a lot of chaos, saying that these individuals were fighting,” said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Investigators say it all started with a house party where a massive fight spilled out onto the street.

That’s when investigators say shots were fired and where evidence markers and scattered belongings littered Sunset Avenue.

“It’s choking to know stuff like this goes on. It really takes my breath away to know this is in our town,” said neighbor Virginia Jackson.

“Detectives are trying to piece together exactly what led up to that shooting, whether somebody was just shooting into a random crowd of people or if that specific individual or another individual was the intended target,” Deterding said.

Detectives believe more than 30 people were at the party and are hoping more witnesses come forward.

“We don’t want people to be in fear of calling and letting us know they were at the party. It’s very, very important that those people come forward and give what little information they may have,” Deterding explained.

Neighbors like Cheryl Shelley were in shock.

“Came to church this morning and everything was roped off and blocked. We’re like, ‘What in the world is going on?’” she expressed.

Shelley has never come across violence in her neighborhood and was hoping this was just an exception.

“Sounds like there’s going to be a lot of people hurting, so we’ll be praying for the situation,” she stated.

Official identification of the victim will come from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office.