Man’s Body Found in South Yuba River Downstream from Highway 49 Bridge

NEVADA COUNTY — A hiker discovered a man’s body in the South Yuba River Sunday.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports around 12:45 p.m., the body was spotted around a half-mile downstream from the Highway 49 bridge.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped deputies and Cal Fire crews in the search. It took some time before the man’s body was pulled from the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s identity will be reported once next of kin has been notified. It is unknown how long his body had been in the water prior to Sunday.

It has been just over a week since people saw a man who had jumped into the South Yuba River to try to rescue his 12-year-old daughter.

The girl slipped and fell into the water last Saturday near the same bridge. Two others jumped into the river along with her father.

Eventually, park officials and a good Samaritan saved the girl and the two people who jumped in with her father were able to get out of the river. The girl’s father, however, never resurfaced and is still missing.