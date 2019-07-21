Manteca Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at South Side Park

MANTECA — One man was killed and another was wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a Manteca park.

The Manteca police department reports officers responded to the shooting at South Side Park around 1:19 p.m.

Two shooting victims were found at the park and hospitalized, according to police.

One victim, an unidentified man, died at a local hospital.

The other man who was wounded in the shooting is being treated at a hospital but police say his wounds are not life-threatening.

The police department reports they have not made any arrests and no one is in custody. Investigators believe the shooting was not random.

This is a developing story.

37.794878 -121.221157