Father Meets Cal Fire Dispatcher who Talked Him Through CPR to Save Infant’s Life

AUBURN -- A long-awaited meeting took place at the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital when John Flynn met the dispatcher who walked him through infant CPR to save the life of his 2-month-old daughter.

Wren is not yet 4 months old and doing well after four hours in the emergency room and then 10 days more in intensive care at Sutter Medical's Children's Center.

Both Flynn and Cal Fire dispatcher Chris Africa got awards from the Heart Association given to those who save a life using CPR.

But it was the emotional meeting of the two men that highlighted the event.

"We're talking about my only daughter. I just kept saying, 'I want to meet that guy, I want to meet that guy,'" Flynn said.

Africa was on the verge of tears several times as he told members of the media how dispatchers almost never hear from the people the help or give assistance to.

"This is very rewarding and it is very emotional," he said.

He credited colleagues from the Grass Valley Cal Fire unit for getting Wren to the emergency room.

He said he was shocked and then happy that Flynn reached out to him and was happy to be able to find out the outcome of a successful intervention.

The hospital staff was out in force to check in on Wren. Many spent hours with the family not knowing if Wren would survive.

"To resuscitate Wren and have her come back, that's a rare day you work for all of your career," said Emergency Room Manager Kathryn Pedicini.