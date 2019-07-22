‘It’s a Nightmare’: Friends Struggle to Make Sense of Young Man’s Death Outside Fair Oaks House Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Chance Fields-Colbert's teammates and fellow students at Sierra College stopped at his memorial all day Monday, leaving candles and balloons.

It's an emotional time for all of them, made even tougher by the tragic and violent way Fields-Colbert lost his life.

"There is no playbook for this as a coach," Sierra College head football coach Ben Noonan said. "It’s a nightmare."

Fields-Colbert died early Sunday after friends say someone shot him at a house party in Fair Oaks.

"The young man was working 4 a.m. shifts in construction and then coming to practice and going to school. And he was just doing everything right, everything you’d ask a young man to do," Noonan said.

Noonan says Field-Colbert was going into his sophomore year at Sierra College, majoring in business administration.

He moved here from Alaska.

"Just a super high-energy guy with a lot of athletic ability. A bright future ahead of him," Noonan told FOX40. "I’m in communication with his mom and he had, on several occasions, told her that this had been the best year of his life. He'd made some great friends."

As his team and friends grieve, investigators are looking for the person responsible.

Witnesses say it all started at an Airbnb off Sunset Avenue in Fair Oaks, where there was a going-away party for a fellow member of the football team.

A fight broke out on the street around 1:30 a.m., and someone started firing into the crowd, hitting and killing Fields-Colbert.

"It was very shocking," Sierra College President Willy Duncan said. "To lose a student in this way is traumatic for the college."

Sierra College will be offering free counseling for any students or staff members who need it, while the football team looks for ways to honor the young man’s life.

"We'll return to football activities when this team is ready to. Not when we say, but when you guys feel in your hearts that you want to be back out on this field. He’ll live through us," Noonan said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still looking for any witnesses to please come forward in hopes of finding the shooter.