Martial Artist to Attempt New Brick-Breaking World Record

Posted 12:29 PM, July 22, 2019

Nevada County martial artist Kirby DeLaunay will attempt to shatter her own world record for breaking bricks. Tuesday morning, DeLaunay's goal is break 300 bricks in three minutes.

DeLaunay's current record is 150 bricks in 93 seconds.

