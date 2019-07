NAPA COUNTY — A wildfire is burning just south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County.

Cal Fire is responding to the Canyon Fire, which has reached 45 acres in the area of Highway 128 at Wragg Canyon Road.

Currently at 45 acres, Hwy 128 is closed from the Dam to Markley Cove. Smoke is visible from the valley floor. https://t.co/p8OyajuZBF — West Plainfield Fire Department (@WPL30) July 22, 2019

Solano County Office of Emergency Services reports Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve has been evacuated out of precaution.

The highway has been closed to all traffic between the dam and Markley Cove.

This is a developing story.

38.449140 -122.151918