Pleasant Valley Mom of 3 Missing Since Tuesday, Her Mother Says

PLACERVILLE -- The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 33-year-old mother of three, last seen a week ago in the Pleasant Valley area.

Heather Gumina Waters' mother is hoping someone finds her.

"No one has heard from her to my knowledge. No one has heard from her," Joanna Russell said. "I'm sleep deprived, I'm sad, I'm scared."

Russell says her daughter had just broken her collarbone last Monday and had complained about being in pain after being released from the hospital.

She spent that night at her Pleasant Valley area house. By Wednesday, both Heather and her car, a 2005 black Infiniti coupe, had vanished.

"It is very unlike her to not contact anyone, that’s why there’s a concern for her safety right now and a concern that she had a broken collarbone. So, I'm praying that someone will hear this or have seen something or might know something and please report it to the sheriff's," Russell said.

The sheriff's office confirms they are also searching for Heather and her car, sharing photos on social media.

Russell says the black Infiniti coupe has distinctive pink markings that are hard to forget, like two ribbon stickers on the back window and a pink gas cap lid that says "His Queen."

In the meantime, Russell says she and Heather's three kids are starting to fear the worst.

Her 4-year-old grandson is especially worried.

"Like we can’t even really tell him. He keeps looking for his mom and he wants to go over there and he can’t," Russell said. "Each day that goes by, the hopes of finding her OK get a little bit more scary."

The sheriff’s office says it’s still too early to release too many details on this case and, at this point, they are not organizing any sort of search party. They are looking for tips from anyone who may have seen Heather on Tuesday or Wednesday in the Placerville or Pleasant Valley area.

Anyone who has information about where Heather may be is asked to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at 530-621-6600.