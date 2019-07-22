Sacramento Parents Hopeful Newly Released Video Will Lead Investigators to Their Son’s Killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Loetia and Ruben Parker’s son, J'uan, was shot and killed two years ago in South Sacramento but to the loving parents, it feels like last night.

"And I'm up here on this camera trying to be as strong as I can. I hurt so bad, so bad," Ruben Parker said.

It was just after 10 p.m. June 12, 2017, that J'uan Parker was driving with a friend on East Parkway.

Newly released surveillance video shows a car, possibly a Nissan Versa, pulling up to the stoplight at Florin Road and East Parkway.

Immediately after J'uan's car passes through the intersection, the Nissan makes an illegal right turn and begins to follow it.

The sheriff's department said the shots were fired from the Nissan that made the right turn.

"Really this case comes down to what is that car, where is it now and who was driving it? Who was occupying that vehicle at the time?" said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Sgt. Deterding said oftentimes evidence is withheld from the public so as not to jeopardize a case. However, this particular case has gone cold.

"At this point, detectives feel like it's important for the public to know that they have identified a suspect vehicle in this homicide,” Deterding said.

"All we want is justice," Ruben Parker said. "We want to know who slaughtered my son in the streets."

The sheriff's office and J’uan Parker’s family are appealing to anyone who has information.

"Man up, you're going to have to sooner or later,” his father said. “Man up. If it was your mother or your father or your brother, someone done harm to them, I know without a shadow of a doubt you would want someone to come forward and that's all we ask for."

"You can remain anonymous, you know this,” his mother said. “J'uan would do it for you, you should do it for him, and that's all I ask."

J'uan was just a few weeks away from starting college at the University of Maine where he was going to play basketball.

His parents taught their son the importance of family and making good choices.

"His character was just off the chart," his father told FOX40.

They said he loved helping people and the night he was killed he was helping a friend by giving him a ride.

"And he never made it home," Ruben Parker said.

Any information about the car in the video could be the break in the case that allows the Parkers to begin healing.

"As a parent, me and my wife, oh, how grateful we would be,” Ruben Parker said.