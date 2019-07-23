Fire Damages Site of Future Charter School in Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- The future of a new charter school in Auburn is now uncertain after a fire damaged the Placer County Office of Education building Tuesday.

Flames broke out around 4:45 p.m. inside the Nevada Street building but Auburn firefighters quickly got them under control.

The damage is a setback to an ambitious project that was going on inside the building.

"It was originally our career technical education building in the process of being converted to a charter academy school for the Placer County Office of Education," said Michelle Eklund, the communication chief for Office of Education.

That charter school, called the iLearn Academy, is part home-school, part on-campus learning.

For years, it has been headquartered at an older campus in Meadow Vista, where the cell service is weak.

The move to Auburn involves exciting upgrades.

"Refurbishing, bringing it up to 21st century learning,” Eklund told FOX40.

Eklund said the iLearn Academy was scheduled to move into Nevada Street building Oct. 14.

It's too soon to know exactly what kind of setback the fire is going to have on those plans.

"We're just on the scene, still learning from the fire investigators the cause, the damage, what this will ultimately mean in terms of any delays if any," Eklund said.

No one was in the building at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Auburn's fire chief says the cause of the fire is under investigation.