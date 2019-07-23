GOP Candidate’s Website Accuses Congressman Harder of Taking PAC Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There are more than 16 months to go until election day in 2020 but the battle is already underway for a Central Valley congressional seat.

District 10, made up of Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Josh Harder.

One of the Republicans vying to take his seat is Ted Howze, who launched a new website Tuesday attacking Harder.

It claims Harder has violated his campaign promise of not taking money from political action committees.

Howze accused harder of "failing to put the people above the special interests and party bosses.”

FOX40 reached out to Harder's campaign for a response to the site. A campaign spokesperson sent the following: