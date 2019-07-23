Highlighting and Contouring Tips

Posted 10:51 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, July 23, 2019

Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio is sharing highlight and contour tips with Simone.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.