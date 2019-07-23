National Softball Championships at Maidu Park

Posted 10:55 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, July 23, 2019

Pedro is out in Roseville at Maidu Park learning about this week's national softball championship.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.