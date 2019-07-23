Police: Gunman in Concord Six Flags Shooting Arrested

CONCORD — U.S. marshals arrested the suspect in the July 13 shooting at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord that left a man with serious injuries.

The victim, Danny, along with his girlfriend, Rayna, spoke to FOX40 following the shooting. They said they had been in the parking lot of the water park while Danny’s family was still inside celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

As they were taking a lunch break and Danny sat in the back seat of their car, a man parked next to them and hit their car as he got into the driver’s seat.

Concord police say there was a minor dispute between Danny and the suspect.

Rayna said the man grabbed a gun from his glove compartment and pointed it through the open car window at Danny, who then shoved the gun away before it went off.

“(The bullet) went in right here, came out on my side right here in my stomach and then went in my leg and then exited the leg,” Danny told FOX40.

The Concord Police Department reports 28-year-old Donald Sims of Oakland was arrested Thursday and transferred to the Santa Rita Jail.

He already had a warrant at the time of his arrest for an assault that happened weeks prior to the Six Flags shooting, according to police. Sims now faces felony attempted murder charges with weapon enhancements and charges for the unrelated assault with a firearm case out of Oakland.